An elderly man who was allegedly naked outside the front door of his Johnston County camper last week has been charged with indecent exposure, authorities said Wednesday.

Fernando Asevedo Suarez, 68, was released on $500 bond after his arrest on Oct. 6 at his camper on Rhodes Pond Road outside of Four Oaks, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said Suarez blamed the hot weather and the heat inside his camper for his lack of clothing.

The sheriff’s office said a woman and her two children, ages 7 and 12, drove by the camper and saw the nude man while he was outside.

The high temperature in the area was in the upper 80s the day the incident occurred.

Summer-like temperatures have gripped parts of eastern North Carolina for several days although WRALmeteorologists say a front approaching the Triangle will bring slightly cooler weather over the next few days.