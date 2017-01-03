Local News
Sheriff: Carthage man shot son
Posted 33 minutes ago
Updated 16 minutes ago
Carthage, N.C. — A Carthage man was arrested Tuesday and charged with shooting his 18-year-old son, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said.
Edward Cornell McLaughlin, 72, of 332 Heavenwood Road, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was being held in the Moore County jail under a $100,000 bond.
Authorities said the teen was shot in the face inside the Heavenwood Road home. He was taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, but his condition wasn't known.
