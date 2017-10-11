Sheriff: 3,000 dosage units of heroin seized from Goldsboro man
Posted 6:41 a.m. today
Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro man was jailed under a $1 million bond on Tuesday after authorities seized thousands of dosage units of drugs from him.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of 28-year-old Antonio Javon Parker led to a search on two properties on Lime Street in Goldsboro. Authorities found about 60 grams of heroin, 3 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and 4 ounces of "high-grade" marijuana, together worth about $70,000.
The amount of heroin seized would have made 3,000 individual dosage units, according to the sheriff's office.
Parker was charged with third-level trafficking in heroin, first-level trafficking in methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana.
