Sheriff: 3,000 dosage units of heroin seized from Goldsboro man

Posted 6:41 a.m. today

Antonio Javon Parker

Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro man was jailed under a $1 million bond on Tuesday after authorities seized thousands of dosage units of drugs from him.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of 28-year-old Antonio Javon Parker led to a search on two properties on Lime Street in Goldsboro. Authorities found about 60 grams of heroin, 3 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and 4 ounces of "high-grade" marijuana, together worth about $70,000.

The amount of heroin seized would have made 3,000 individual dosage units, according to the sheriff's office.

Parker was charged with third-level trafficking in heroin, first-level trafficking in methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana.

