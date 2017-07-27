You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A county animal shelter in North Carolina has been fined $2,500 for leaving dogs in outdoor kennels without adequate protection from the sun.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports Guilford County Animal Services Director Drew Brinkley resigned Wednesday, hours after the fine was levied.

An inspection last week found 12 dogs housed outside in kennels with metal sheeting, resulting in the citation. According to a state Department of Agriculture report, Brinkley had previously been told to stop putting dogs in outdoor kennels.

Brinkley took over the department in August 2016, following upheaval after the county took back control from a contracted coalition that lost its license. The shelter had passed most inspections during Brinkley's tenure, but received two warnings related to inadequacies in veterinary care, record-keeping and euthanasia protocol.