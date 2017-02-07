You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Shaw University students opposed to the idea of building a police substation on campus plan to deliver a petition to the Raleigh City Council Tuesday night.

Students gathered at the university library Tuesday evening to protest the request for a Raleigh Police Department substation on campus. They then plan to head to the City Council meeting and join forces with PACT, an organization that has been very vocal about policing.

Shaw President Tashni Dubroy requested an on-campus police substation in September, but many students said they don’t want it on campus.

Those in opposition believe they will be profiled and will not be policed fairly because of their status as a historically black college. Some students said they are simply afraid of police.

Dubroy said she feels the addition of a substation is the right move, citing shooting incidents on or near campus.

“What more of an opportune time to discuss how we can have Raleigh PD understand our brilliant students and know who they are before any incidents occur. I don’t want a national narrative to frame a local conversation,” she said.

Dubroy said she does not want students to lose focus on the fact that she intended for the police substation to be about positive engagement.