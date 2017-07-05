You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Less than two years after becoming Shaw University's president, Tashni Dubroy has resigned, the school announced Wednesday.

The school said in a statement that she has resigned to accept a position as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Howard University.

"This was one of the most difficult decisions of my professional life," Dubroy said in a statement. "I am honored that Shaw University's Board of Trustees entrusted me with the opportunity to lead my Alma Mater. I will always be grateful to Shaw University, where I honed my leadership capabilities and expertise in my capacity as its 17th president."

Dubroy became president on Aug. 1, 2015, after serving as the special assistant to the president for process optimization and as the chair of the department of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.​

University officials said Dubroy is credited with the school's first enrollment increase in six years and the closing of a $4 million fundraising gap.

"We sincerely thank Dr. Dubroy for a remarkable of service to Shaw University," said Board Chairman Dr. Joe Bell. "We are proud of her energetic, inclusive and refreshing leadership and the manner in which she led our institution to surpass goals in student enrollment, fundraising and cost control. We wish her all the best in the next phase of her professional journey."

Dubroy worked to build bridges with the city of Raleigh, but also created some friction with her leadership style at the historically black university.

Shortly after her tenure as president began, she shifted financial aid, which led to cuts in tuition discounts for members of the Shaw band. Earlier this year, Dubroy asked that Raleigh move a police substation to campus to improve safety and community relations. That idea was later nixed.

"I envision the successes that our faculty, staff and I achieved together will continue to support Shaw's forward motion into a strong and vibrant future. I look forward to using these treasured experiences in my new role at Howard University."

Dubroy graduated from Shaw in 2002 before getting a doctorate in chemistry from North Carolina State University in 2007.

Dubroy moved to the United States from Jamaica when she was 18, and she became a citizen in 2010.