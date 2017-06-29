You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Prosecutors on Thursday dismissed charges filed against a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill football player by another student who alleged he sexually assaulted her last year.

A court document states that case "has been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties."

Delaney Robinson, a rising junior from Apex, swore out warrants last fall charging Allen Anthony Artis with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor assault on a female. She said he raped her in an apartment at the Ram Village complex on Valentine's Day 2016, and she told police she thought she had been drugged before the alleged assault.

WRAL News usually doesn't identify the victims of sex assault, but Robinson took a public stand on her case, saying UNC officials and local law enforcement had dragged their feet and were slow to press charges.

Artis insists that he never assaulted Robinson and that they had consensual sex.

UNC-Chapel Hill's Title IX compliance coordinator determined in April that Artis didn't violate the school's sexual misconduct policy, and school administrators subsequently upheld the ruling, dismissing Robinson's appeal.

Artis, a senior from Marietta, Ga., was suspended from the football team after the charges were filed.