— An approaching cold front could bring severe storms and drastically cooler weather to the Triangle after a hot, sunny couple of days.

"Most of the state will be nice and bright today, but we'll be tracking a cold front starting tomorrow," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

Dew points were high, in the mid 70s, on Tuesday morning, and Gardner says that means it will feel hotter and muggy by the afternoon, with heat indexes in the mid to upper 90s.

Rain is not expected on Tuesday for most of the viewing area, but thunderstorms and rain are on the way. "It will be a big change," said Gardner.

Warm, muggy air will still be felt in the area on Wednesday morning, but, by late afternoon, the cold front and accompanying rain will make its way into the area. Rain is most likely starting mid-afternoon on Wednesday, said Gardner, and it will taper off by Thursday morning.

The amount of rain will not be impressive, but winds could be strong.

Once the rain subsides, its positive effects -- much cooler temperatures -- will linger.

"By Thursday, it will feel much cooler, with a high around 80 degrees," said Gardner. Similarly pleasant temperatures should last through the weekend.