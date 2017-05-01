You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Parts of the Midwest and the South are recovering Monday after a weekend of deadly storms, and meteorologists say severe weather could be headed our way as well.

The storms that blew through Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi brought with them hail, strong winds and isolated tornadoes and killed at least 14 people. A chance for more severe weather remains for parts of the Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, weather officials said, and parts of central North Carolina could be affected as well.

According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, strong storms could affect the viewing area Monday night with isolated tornadoes, damaging winds or hail.

"The risk goes up after the evening commute," said Gardner. "Right now, we're at an elevated risk level (2 or 3 out of 5) for severe weather, but that risk increases north and west of the Triangle."

Monday morning and afternoon will be partly cloudy and very warm, with highs in the 80s.

"It's a little muggy out there, but things won't be as uncomfortably hot this week as they were over the weekend," said Gardner. "We'll be a lot less humid by Tuesday." The week ahead will be cooler, with highs in the 70s for most of the week and an even milder weekend.

