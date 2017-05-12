You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Severe storms late Thursday night knocked down trees and took out power to thousands of people around the Triangle.

Power outages peaked Thursday night when more than 10,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark. That number included 6,400 in Durham County, 4,300 in Wake County and 254 in Franklin County.

By Friday morning, power was restored to most customers, though roughly 1,600 around Raleigh, and more than 300 in Durham and Chapel Hill, were still waiting on repairs.

Duke Energy crews were working early Friday morning to remove fallen trees and restore power to Raleigh's Cameron Village.

In Durham, a large tree fell and crashed into a home on Vickers Avenue. Parts of the home's brick front had crumbled and could be seen in the front yard. Smaller trees fell around Chapel Hill, but there were no reports of injuries.