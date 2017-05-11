You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Severe weather is possible Thursday evening as storms roll through North Carolina again.

The same flow of storms coming out of the northwest continues to push rain into the Tar Heel State on Thursday. It brought some thunderstorms overnight and will bring more later in the day.

"We do have a severe (storm) risk for today," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes. ... Certainly the atmosphere could support some isolated tornadoes. We'll be watching out for that."

The greatest threat will be in northeastern counties.

To go along with the threat for severe weather, temperatures will spike, too. The mercury began in the 60s around central North Carolina and will rise to 87 in the afternoon.

Rain will remain in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend, Gardner said. The chance of showers ramps up early on Saturday, and then flatlines next week.

"Our best chance of rain is likely to be during the day on Saturday with (a) 70 percent (chance)," Gardner said. "That may, of course, influence your weekend plans."