You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Storms headed for the Triangle have the possibility of becoming severe late Wednesday, but a cold front will bring with it drastically milder temperatures for the weekend.

According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, Wednesday will be the last "hot" day this week. It will be quite muggy, partly cloudy and dry before rain begins to appear mid-afternoon.

Some scattered storms are likely with the rain, and these could become severe. "The amount of rain will not be impressive, but winds could be strong," said Gardner, emphasizing that the bulk of precipitation will fall late Wednesday and overnight before tapering off on Thursday. "We could see some wind damage, heavy rain and frequent lightning with these storms."

Although temperatures will be in the 90s for most of Wednesday, a cold front will bring pleasant, cooler temperatures to the Triangle starting Thursday. Highs will struggle to reach the low 80s on Thursday, and temperatures will be in the 70s for the bulk of the day.

Similarly pleasant temperatures should last through the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s each day. Storms and rain are not expected to be an issue for weekend activities.