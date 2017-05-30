You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Parts of central North Carolina are at risk for more severe weather on Tuesday, one day after strong winds destroyed buildings in Sampson County.

Several reports of storm damage dotted towns south of the Triangle after Monday night's storms. Sampson County, around Clinton, was hit especially hard: At least 14 people were injured and a number of buildings and homes were damaged or destroyed.

On Tuesday, the threat for severe weather backs off some, but the chance for more damage remains.

"We're back to a level one, out of five, risk for severe weather today," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "You can kind of see this outline anywhere from Raleigh eastward, that's where we have our best chance for damaging winds and large hail."

Monday's risk for severe weather was a level two on a five-level threat system.

The best chance for stronger thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and into the early evening, Gardner said. But the storm threat doesn't include a high risk for tornadoes.

"Our tornado threat today is fairly low," Gardner said. "But damaging winds can do, of course, a number on buildings."