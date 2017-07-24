You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far in Raleigh, but some relief from the heat is on the way after heavy rain moved through the region.

The high temperature at Raleigh-Durham International Airport climbed to 102 degrees Sunday, which is just three degrees shy of the all-time record high for the date, set in 1952.

Excessive Heat Warnings for dozens of North Carolina counties, including Wake, Johnston, Chatham and Cumberland counties expired at 7 p.m. Sunday.

According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, highs could be almost 10 degrees cooler on Monday than they were in some areas yesterday. In Raleigh, expect a high in the low to mid 90s by late afternoon and early evening.

"We could see a stray sprinkle or light shower in spots early today, then a bit of a lull in any rain coverage as sunshine increases through midday, followed by a small chance of a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon and early evening," said Gardner. "We'll stay a little cooler than the weekend this afternoon, although cooler in this case is a relative term."

Storms have domino effect at RDU

According to RDU, all ramps were closed for several hours Sunday night while lightning was within 3 miles of the airport. As a result, several arriving and departing flights were delayed because ground crews were forced to remain inside for their own safety.

To keep ramp crews safe during storms, there may be delays for departing/arriving flights & bag delivery when lightning is w/i 3 mi of RDU. — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) July 23, 2017

Airport officials said that several flights that were able to land were stuck on the tarmac until lightning moved out of the area. Those waiting to pick up friends and family members at the airport said passengers were stuck on planes for hours.

"They aren't sure why they're still sitting there, but they know there are like seven or eight planes in front of them and they're not even moving," said Chasney Foster, who was waiting at the airport to pick up a family member who was stuck on the tarmac.

In addition, several flight were diverted from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to RDU because of storms, resulting in hundreds of extra passengers arriving at RDU on Sunday evening, airport officials said.

Airport officials said the ramps reopened at about 7:30 p.m., but said it would take several hours for normal airport operation to resume.

The last of the delayed flights was expected to land at RDU at about 12:45 a.m. "Anyone who is affected by the cancelations or diversions should rebook with an agent at the desks in the airport or over the phone at 1-800-433-7300," said an airport spokesperson.

The ramp has reopened. Airline crews will work to take care of all flights as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience this pm. — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) July 23, 2017

Wind, lightning cause damage to homes

In Raleigh, the roof of a home on Dunlin Lane was damaged when it was struck by lightning. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, shingles were damaged and trim was missing.

In Cary, a house on Northlands Drive caught fire when it was struck by lightning just after 7 p.m. Authorities said the fire was contained to the attic and a portion of the second floor. No residents were injured, but authorities were assessing the home Sunday night to ensure it was safe.

A Fayetteville home was also damaged by a lightning strike Sunday night. Authorities said lightning struck the home on Santiato Drive just after 8 p.m. The home's attic was damaged by the fire while other areas of the house sustained water damage.

Four adults, one child and a dog were displaced as a result of the fire.

In Franklin County, there were several reports of damage from the storms, particularly downed trees near U.S. Highway 401 and N.C. Highway 98. Several trees in Wake County were also knocked down as a result of strong winds.

In Wilson, storms caused a tree to fall onto a house on Hornes Church Road and crash into the living room where an 83-year-old woman was sitting, according to the Silver Lake Fire Department. The woman was able to escape with only minor scrapes.