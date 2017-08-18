World News
Several wounded in Finland stabbing; suspect shot in the leg
Posted 32 minutes ago
Updated 16 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.
Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.
On Twitter, police urged people to avoid that part of Turku.
Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.