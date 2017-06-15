You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Morgan Street Food Hall and Market has announced several restaurants that will be housed at its location in the downtown Raleigh Warehouse District.

The 22,000 square foot culinary incubator slated to open in August will serve as the first storefront location for Cousins Maine Lobster, a popular food truck company that won the support of investor Barbra Corcoran when it appeared on “Shark Tank.”

The company announced they would be tenants in the Morgan Street Food Hall last week via Twitter.

Other tenants announced Thursday include:

Carroll’s Kitchen: A nonprofit that provides job training and employment to women in the community with the goal of ending homelessness. This will be the company’s second Raleigh location.

Makus Empanadas: Founded in 2013 by brothers Hernan and Santiago Moyano and lifelong friend Ricky Yofree, the Durham restaurant serves authentic Argentinean empanadas with fillings ranging from pork chimichurri to sweet corn with specialty sauce and homemade sides.

Raleigh Rolls: Offers various flavors of ice cream scooped into rolls, packed in a cup and topped with a variety of toppings. This will be the first location for the company.

Wicked Taco: Offers signature tortillas, fresh-made salsa, Mexican-inspired sides and salads using local ingredients. This will be the restaurants second location.

Bella’s Wood Fired Pizza: High-quality pizza made with fresh ingredients along with a seasonal small place tapas menu.

Previously names tenants include Raleigh Raw, Sasool, Oak City Fish and Chips, Cow Bar, Ginger and Soy, Boba Brew and City Sushi.

Retail tenants include Hail Mary Mix, Five Points Baking Co., Mike D’s BBQ and The Soaperie.