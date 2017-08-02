You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The Department of Justice is waging war on the opioid epidemic plaguing North Carolina and the nation.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions unveiled a new program aimed at reducing drug overdoses.

The opioid fraud and abuse detection unit, along with a new data analytics program, will track down physicians and health care providers that illegally prescribe painkillers. As part of the program, the agency will also send 12 federal prosecutors to areas with high overdose rates.

The unit will also investigate and prosecute health care fraud. Sessions said his department is determined to attack this epidemic.

"We cannot capitulate intellectually or morally to this kind of rampant drug use," he said. "We must create a culture that is hostile to it."

Sessions also called the opioid epidemic the "worst drug crisis in our history."

"I'm convinced that this prescription drug abuse effort is a winnable war. This one we can get our hands around. This one we can make a difference on," he said.

The areas selected are:

Middle District of Florida

Middle District of North Carolina, including Alamance, Cabarrus, Caswell, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Rockingham, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties

Eastern District of Michigan

Northern District of Alabama

Eastern District of Tennessee

District of Nevada

Eastern District of Kentucky

District of Maryland

Western District of Pennsylvania

Southern District of Ohio

Eastern District of California

Southern District of West Virginia