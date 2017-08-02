Sessions introduces new program aimed at opioid epidemic; includes central NC
Posted 4:13 p.m. today
Updated 4:14 p.m. today
The Department of Justice is waging war on the opioid epidemic plaguing North Carolina and the nation.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions unveiled a new program aimed at reducing drug overdoses.
The opioid fraud and abuse detection unit, along with a new data analytics program, will track down physicians and health care providers that illegally prescribe painkillers. As part of the program, the agency will also send 12 federal prosecutors to areas with high overdose rates.
The unit will also investigate and prosecute health care fraud. Sessions said his department is determined to attack this epidemic.
"We cannot capitulate intellectually or morally to this kind of rampant drug use," he said. "We must create a culture that is hostile to it."
Sessions also called the opioid epidemic the "worst drug crisis in our history."
"I'm convinced that this prescription drug abuse effort is a winnable war. This one we can get our hands around. This one we can make a difference on," he said.
The areas selected are:
- Middle District of Florida
-
Middle District of North Carolina, including Alamance, Cabarrus, Caswell, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Rockingham, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties
-
Eastern District of Michigan
-
Northern District of Alabama
-
Eastern District of Tennessee
-
District of Nevada
-
Eastern District of Kentucky
-
District of Maryland
-
Western District of Pennsylvania
-
Southern District of Ohio
-
Eastern District of California
- Southern District of West Virginia
