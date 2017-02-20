You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— At least three vehicles were involved in a serious wreck Monday along southbound Interstate 95 near Benson.

The wreck happened at about 11 a.m. near mile marker 81, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Video from the scene showed a recreational vehicle and tractor-trailer off the right hand side of the highway. Another vehicle was also off to the left side of the highway.

No other information about the cause of the wreck has been released.