Serious wreck shuts down southbound I-95 near Benson
Posted 11:58 a.m. today
Updated 12:06 p.m. today
Benson, N.C. — At least three vehicles were involved in a serious wreck Monday along southbound Interstate 95 near Benson.
The wreck happened at about 11 a.m. near mile marker 81, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Video from the scene showed a recreational vehicle and tractor-trailer off the right hand side of the highway. Another vehicle was also off to the left side of the highway.
No other information about the cause of the wreck has been released.
Mike Trekker Feb 20, 1:15 p.m.
It is time, for the safety of everyone, to ban RV's and travel trailers from Interstates. They slow everybody down and no one exhibits any patience for them.
George Orwell Feb 20, 12:39 p.m.
looks like the RV has some rear end damage and is dragging a tow bar so maybe tow vehicle came loose. Scary.
Good thing is no serious injuries. (according to TV11).