You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18svG

The North Carolina Senate on Sunday released its proposed redistricting plan, one day after the House released its plan.

Mapmakers were allowed to use election data to achieve political goals but were forbidden from considering voters’ race under criteria approved last week by the House and Senate Redistricting committees overseeing the process.

In their criteria for the new maps, lawmakers stated that mapmakers could make reasonable efforts to keep incumbents from being drawn into a district with another incumbent, commonly known as double-bunking. Mapmakers appeared to stick to that criteria with the following exceptions:

In Wake County, Republican Sen. John Alexander and Republican Sen. Chad Barefoot are both in Senate 18. Barefoot on Sunday announced he will not be seeking reelection.

Republican Sen. Deanna Ballard and Republican Sen. Shirlly Randleman will both be running in Senate 45.

Republican Sen. Joyce Krawiec and Republican Dan Barrett will run in Senate 41, which covers Forsyth and Davie counties.

Republican Bill Cook and Democrat Erica Smith Ingram will both be running in Senate 3.

The maps also created four new districts with no incumbents:

Senate 16 will cover Eastern Wake County

Senate 34 will cover Yadkin and Iredell counties

Senate 33 will cover Rowan and Stanley counties

Senate 1 will cover coastal North Carolina, including Dare, Hyde, Currituck and Hertford counties

The map released Sunday is a first draft. Additional data regarding the maps is expected to be released Monday.

The three-judge panel that found racial gerrymanders in 19 House and nine Senate districts will have to sign off on new maps before they take effect. The panel gave lawmakers a deadline of Sept. 1 to pass new maps. Legislative leaders say they plan to finish work by Aug. 31.