You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Senate leaders on Tuesday outlined their 2017-18 spending plan, saying it accomplishes many of the same priorities as those in Gov. Roy Cooper's budget proposal with less spending.

The $22.9 billion proposed budget would spend about $600 million less than Cooper called for but would still be about 3.75 percent more than the state is projected to spend in the 2016-17 fiscal year, which ends in June, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger said at an afternoon news conference.

The actual budget bill is expected to be filed late Tuesday before committee hearings are held on the proposal Wednesday. The two required votes on the bill would then be held Thursday and Friday before the Senate sends the budget to the House.

"We understand that some want to spend more than this budget spends, but memories can be short. We have not forgotten the mess we found in 2011, the result of years of spending growth at unsustainable levels," said Berger, R-Rockingham. "We feel strongly that, when government collects more than it needs, some of that money should be returned to the taxpayers."

Toward that end, the Senate rolled its so-called "Billion Dollar Middle-Class Tax Cut" plan into the budget. The Senate approved the legislation last month, calling for lowering the personal income tax rate from 5.499 percent to 5.35 percent in 2018 and the corporate tax rate from 3 percent to 2.5 percent by 2019. The plan also would expand the standard deduction make changes to mortgage interest deductions and child tax credits.

Spending on K-12 public education accounts for $9 billion of the proposed budget, including $131 million for teacher raises. Berger said senators want to raise salaries by an average of 9.5 percent over the next two years. Cooper's plan called for 5 percent raises for teachers in each of the next two years.

The Senate plan also includes a 1.5 percent or $750 raise, whichever is greater, for state workers, but it doesn't include any cost-of-living adjustment for retirees. Cooper's budget included slightly larger raises for state employees and a 1.5 percent COLA for retirees.