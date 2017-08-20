You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18stc

Senator Chad Barefoot on Sunday announced plans to retire from the General Assembly at the end of his term.

In a statement, Barefoot said that when he ran for a Senate seat six years ago, he knew it may not be something he and his family could do long-term, due to a growing family.

“As my legislative responsibilities grew over the past five years, so did my responsibilities at home. I feel now is the right time for me to focus more on being a dad than a State Senator, and so I won’t be running for re-election in 2018,” he said.

Barefoot, who represents the 18th district, is the co-chairman of the Senate Education and Higher Education Committee and the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education and Higher Education.

Barefoot said it has been a “tremendous blessing” to serve the people of Wake and Franklin counties and that he is proud of the work he has accomplished, including an expansion of Highway 401, and bringing a hospital back to Franklin County.

In a statement Sunday night, Senate Leader Phil Berger lauded Barefoot’s impact on education in the state, including his help in implementing the Read to Achieve program, his role in bringing back the Teaching Fellows program and his work to expand school choice and recruit teachers.

“We’ll miss Chad’s thoughtful leadership in the Senate, but I commend him for choosing to spend more time with his young family and wish him every success,” Berger said.