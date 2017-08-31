Semi-truck hauling cars blows tire, crashes into trees near Wilson
Posted 50 minutes ago
Wilson, N.C. — A semi-truck hauling a load of vehicles crashed into the woods near Wilson early Thursday morning after it blew a tire, officials said.
The truck was lugging the passenger vehicles southbound on Interstate 95 near mile marker 123 when the front left tire blew out around 1 a.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The driver lost control and plowed into the trees on the side of the highway.
The Florida-bound driver suffered minor leg injuries, troopers said.
Troopers said the tire failure and crash were captured on the truck driver's dashcam.
The left lane of I-95 southbound was expected to be closed for most of the morning.
