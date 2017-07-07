You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A second teen charged in a fatal Fourth of July shooting at a Raleigh McDonald’s was denied bond during his first court appearance Friday and told he could face the death penalty if convicted.

Curtis Hart Rainey, 17, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Gorman Street in Raleigh and charged with murder in the death of Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister.

McAllister was shot at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at a McDonald’s near the downtown Raleigh fireworks show. Authorities said it was unclear if any of the people involved attended the event.

McAllister was taken to WakeMed, where he died as a result of his injuries.

On Friday, a judge gave Rainey a court-appointed attorney and told him the death penalty is an option if he is convicted because of his age. North Carolina law requires that those 16 and over be tried and punished as adults.

Kenneth Edward Watts, 16, was charged Wednesday with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.

Watts, during his first court appearance Thursday afternoon, was denied bond.

Raleigh police have not said if more arrests are expected in the case.