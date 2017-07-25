You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 16-year-old was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting on Whitley Drive this month, according to Durham police.

Authorities said 27-year-old Denzel Holloway, of Durham, was found dead in a wooded area at about 5:40 p.m. on July 12 following the shooting near Rockwood Park, in the 2300 block of Whitley Drive.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Tyrece Jaquail Pettiford,16, is charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor in connection with the shooting.

He was arrested at the Durham County Jail, where he was incarcerated on prior robbery and weapons charges taken out by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, a 15-year-old was also changed in connection with the shooting.

The teen, whose name wasn't released because of his age, was charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.