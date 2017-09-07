You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/193IK

— A second man found shot inside a car in the parking lot of a Fayetteville restaurant died Thursday, according to police.

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were patrolling area businesses at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday when they located an occupied stationary vehicle in the parking lot of the Smokey Bones Restaurant located at 1891 Skibo Road.

Dareon Cook, 18, of Fayetteville was pronounced dead at the scene and Jonathan Goodman, 32, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he was placed on life support.

Police said Goodman died as a result of his injuries Thursday night.

This was the second time a deadly shooting as taken place in the Smokey Bones parking lot. In May of 2016, 21-year-old Aleria McNair suffered gunshot wounds to his face, neck and knee. Terekus Rogers, 34, was charged with attempted murder, and McNair faces several drug related charges. Police say that shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

Police said they are not sure if Tuesday night’s shooting was drug or gang related.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-723-4650 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.