Second man arrested in connection to Cumberland County shooting that caused wreck
Posted 28 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police arrested a second person on Wednesday in connection to a Cumberland County shooting that caused a multi-vehicle wreck outside a home on Cumberland Road.
Hope Mills police arrested Donivan Joshua Martin, of Parkton, during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning after a warrant was issued the day before, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Martin is charged with three counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and property damage.
Martin was jailed under a $101,000 bond.
Martin was arrested two days after police arrested Chris Jones in connection to the same incident. Police said Jones fired shots at a residence in the 2900 block of Cumberland Road. Martin fired several shots from a high-powered rifle at Jones, hitting three vehicles, injuring Jones and two drivers.
