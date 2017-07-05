You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18V9M

— Police arrested a second person on Wednesday in connection to a Cumberland County shooting that caused a multi-vehicle wreck outside a home on Cumberland Road.

Hope Mills police arrested Donivan Joshua Martin, of Parkton, during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning after a warrant was issued the day before, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Martin is charged with three counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and property damage.

Martin was jailed under a $101,000 bond.

Martin was arrested two days after police arrested Chris Jones in connection to the same incident. Police said Jones fired shots at a residence in the 2900 block of Cumberland Road. Martin fired several shots from a high-powered rifle at Jones, hitting three vehicles, injuring Jones and two drivers.