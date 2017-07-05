Local News

Second man arrested in connection to Cumberland County shooting that caused wreck

Posted 28 minutes ago

Chris Jones, left, and Donivan Martin

Fayetteville, N.C. — Police arrested a second person on Wednesday in connection to a Cumberland County shooting that caused a multi-vehicle wreck outside a home on Cumberland Road.

Hope Mills police arrested Donivan Joshua Martin, of Parkton, during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning after a warrant was issued the day before, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Martin is charged with three counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and property damage.

Martin was jailed under a $101,000 bond.

Martin was arrested two days after police arrested Chris Jones in connection to the same incident. Police said Jones fired shots at a residence in the 2900 block of Cumberland Road. Martin fired several shots from a high-powered rifle at Jones, hitting three vehicles, injuring Jones and two drivers.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all