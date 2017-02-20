You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police were searching Monday afternoon for a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a driver whose car then crashed into a Fayetteville home Saturday night.

Fayetteville police said officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Strickland Bridge Road and found that a car had slammed into a home near Applecross Avenue.

The driver, 26-year-old Rakeem McGoogan, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where it was determined that he had been shot. He died at the hospital.

Brian Lamar Martin Jr., 20, of the 200 block of Bahia Lane, was charged with first-degree murder in McGoogan's death.

Monday afternoon, a second suspect, identified as Demonte Deon Jones, 27, of the 6400 block of Rockford Drive, was located in the passenger seat of a 2009 Toyota Venza near Fisher road and Strickland Bridge Road.

Fayetteville police attempted to stop the Toyota, which police said had been stolen from Cumberland County in January.The driver of the vehicle, identified as Joseph Matthew Jackson, 25, of the 3300 block of Dandelion Lane, then fled and continued to drive erratically, striking a vehicle at the intersection of Raeford Road and Skibo Road.

Police said they lost sight of the Toyota near Owen Drive and Cumberland Road but were able to later locate it in the area of Dandelion Lane and Dragonfly Drive. Jackson was located near the vehicle and taken into custody.

Police said Jones had fled the vehicle and he and another unknown person fled into a wooded area near Dandelion Lane. Fayetteville police and deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office searched the area and were unable to locate Jones.

Jones is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in the death of McGoogan. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police released no details on a possible motive for the shooting.