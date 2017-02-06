Local News

Missing 12-year-old found safe at Raleigh restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office located a 12-year-old boy who went missing from his Raleigh home Monday afternoon just after 10:30 p.m.

Owen Wycoff was last seen at 905 Riverview Road at 2:30 p.m.

Wycoff's father said the boy was found at a Churches Chicken restaurant on New Bern Avenue. Workers recognized him from news reports and contacted authorities.

Wycoff's father, Raymon, said his son was attempting to walk to a friend's house and got disoriented.

