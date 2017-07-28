You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities continue to search in western North Carolina for a man thought to have been kidnapped by a suspect who eluded officers for six days as they searched a national forest.

Henderson County authorities are looking for 68-year-old Thomas Bryson of Mills River, who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 39-year-old Phillip Michael Stroupe II of Waynesville was driving Bryson's truck when he was caught in McDowell County early Thursday morning.

Stroupe is to make a first court appears in court in Marion on Friday on drug, weapons and fleeing police charges.

The search for Stroupe closed parts of the Pisgah National Forest for several days. Almost all of the forest was open to visitors after he was arrested Thursday.

Stroupe also faces charges in Buncombe, Henderson, Transylvania and Yancey counties.