— Chatham County authorities continued to search Tuesday night for a man in connection with a shooting in Moncure.

Deputies said Angel Soto is the prime suspect in the Chatham County shooting and should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Mr. Soto is considered armed and dangerous, and we're asking for anyone with information or the people of interest to call 911," Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson said.

The search for Angel Soto lasted most of the day Tuesday. Authorities said he could be with Kassidy Lowe. Authories have not commented on the relationship between the two.

Soto was described as 28 years old, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Lowe is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The search began when deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Charlie Brooks Road at about 11:20 a.m. and found a wounded man, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"We found a male subject that had been shot, transported to the hospital," Roberson said.

Roberson said Soto left the scene in a light blue Honda Accord with front-end damage. He said Soto and the shooting victim know each other, but he did not say how or what lead to the shooting.

"We know they were all acquaintances, so this wasn't a stranger issue. We are concerned anytime someone's out there that feels the need to shoot someone else, so that's a big concern for us," he said. "We want to make sure that everyone involved is okay,"

Anyone with information in the case should call 911 right away.