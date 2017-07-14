15-year-old local singer opens for Willie Nelson at Koka Booth Amphitheater
Posted 10:51 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:12 p.m. yesterday
Cary, N.C. — A local 15-year-old performed at the Koka Booth Amphitheater in Cary Friday night, opening for legendary performer Willie Nelson.
Brooke Hatala, of Cary, was originally featured on WRAL's New Year's Eve coverage of First Night.
In front of a packed crowd, Hatala showcased her acoustic sound Friday night, performing on the biggest stage of her career.
"Before I was so excited," Hatala said. "I was anxious, a few nerves, but more than anything, I was super excited. I was ready. I've been preparing for this for a long time, so I was super excited."
"This experience was just amazing, and it really opened my eyes to what it's like to be an artist," she said. "The prep before the show, and just being on that stage and looking out on this crowd of this many people. It was just amazing."
Hatala will be playing the North Hills Farmer's Market Saturday.
