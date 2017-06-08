You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The city of Fayetteville is about to select a new chief of police, and the candidates met with the public they want to serve Thursday night.

City Manager Doug Hewett announced the three finalists for the police chief position of the Fayetteville Police Department on Wednesday during a news conference.

“We have conducted a very thorough search process to identify the best person to be our next police chief in Fayetteville and I believe the three finalists we have selected are all highly qualified and capable of leading our police department,” Hewett said.

“I would like to encourage the public to come out to our community forum on Thursday to meet and ask questions of the finalists. I am interested to see the interaction between the public and the candidates as we move to the final step of selecting our next police chief.”

The finalists are Interim Police Chief Anthony Kelly, who has served as Fayetteville’s interim chief since September 2016; Deputy Chief Gina Hawkins, who oversees the Support Services Command for the Clayton County, Ga. Police Department; and Deputy Chief James Hinson, Jr., who oversees the Patrol Bureau Command for the Greensboro Police Department.