Scotty McCreery proposes to longtime girlfriend
Posted 2:59 p.m. today
Updated 3:03 p.m. today
Country music star and Garner native Scotty McCreery is engaged.
McCreery popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal, near Grandfather Mountain, one of their favorite places.
“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” said an overjoyed McCreery. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”
Dugal is a graduate of the UNC-Chapel Hill and currently works as a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital.
The couple met in kindergarten in Garner. They plan to wed in 2018.
Andrew Trevillian Sep 26, 4:21 p.m.
She gave me head in a portopotty at camp cheerio in 2009 😬 she’s a great girl.
Linda Cencelewski Sep 26, 3:56 p.m.
Awwwww, that's so sweet. Scotty did good on that ring!!!!
Donnie Dietrich Sep 26, 3:39 p.m.
Aww, that's sweet. Congratulation to the perfect couple.