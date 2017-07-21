Do you get “hangry”-that rage that only comes from being ravenous? Well, you’re not alone, and you’re not crazy, either. It turns out that science says being hangry (hungry + angry) is a real thing. So, if you turn into the Hulk when service is slow in a restaurant, you need to read this.

“In the brain we have neurons that will actually tell us to eat, and obviously when you eat, that is a sense of fulfillment and those neurons turn off,” Zane Andrews, an associate professor of physiology and neuroscientist who studies the effect of food on the brain at Monash University, told The Huffington Post Australia. “However, if we don’t immediately have food those neurons will persistently fire and they will also engage other parts of the brain that regulate things like anxiety and mood.”

Translation: Your neurons get overzealous and that’s how hanger happens. Andrews says that scientists think being hangry is really a combination of anxiety, grumpiness and frustration, but not necessarily aggressive “Hulk smash!” anger (although if this is you, that might be an issue).

So now that we know hanger is real, what can we do about it? Well, the obvious solution is to eat before you get absolutely ravenously starving. It’s better for you… and for the people around you. But if you’re already at hangry, eat thoughtfully. Your brain might be screaming for high-fat, high-sugar foods, but avoid that temptation. Junk foods tend to create massive increases in blood glucose levels that come crashing down just as fast, leaving you just as cranky as before.

Instead, reach for nutrient-rich, whole foods that will satisfy both your brain’s cravings for fat and your stomach. Peanut butter, lean proteins, dark leafy greens and fruit are all good choices. Now excuse me, I have to go eat something before I turn into the Hulk myself.

