— With school starting across the Triangle, educators are trying to figure out how to talk with their students about what happened in Charlottesville and the larger questions of race, equality and respect.

Some districts are planning special workshops or other types of support for teachers to help them speak to children who have seen the violence, torches and racial slurs but don’t fully understand what they mean.

“Whether they can actually understand the impact of racism, hatred and violence is still yet to be determined for our younger students but, for all of our students, those images are clear to them,” said Wake County Board of Education chairwoman Monika Johnson Hostler.

At a Tuesday meeting, Johnson-Hostler said schools have to help students feel welcome and safe in order to have those tough conversations.

“Whether they say it out loud or not, these things are sitting with them in their seats and it’s just a reminder about why we talk about the need for more adults, specialized adults like counselors in our buildings because our kids are coming to school with those images in their heads and those triggers. We don’t know what those triggers are, but they play out in our classroom,” she said.

The Wake County school system will hold a workshop Monday to teach hundreds of teachers how to teach inclusion and tolerance and develop a school culture that discourages racism.

“You’re already born with a clean slate, loving every person, and it is up to us to make sure that our young people hold that near and dear to them and that they don’t allow hate to come in,” she said.

Johnson-Hostler and other school board members predict there will be difficult questions that teachers will struggle to find the right words to answer, but she says it’s crucial that the school create a safe space for those discussions.

“We are indeed touching and changing the lives of young people and they are the change that we’ve been waiting for. But, we miss that opportunity if we don’t have the hard conversations with them,” she said.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools recently announced additional support and training for teachers and Durham Schools are expected to decide on a plan in the coming days.