Schools closed on Monday plan for make up days
Posted 10:35 a.m. today
Updated 13 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Due to treacherous road conditions, multiple schools in the area will remain closed on Monday.
Schools in dozens of North Carolina counties will be closed on Jan. 9, including:
- Wake County Schools
- Durham County Schools
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
- Orange County Schools
- Edgecombe County Schools
- Johnston County Schools
Cumberland County Schools announced that they would operate on a 2-hour delay Monday.
The following schools have already announced make-up days:
- Wake County Schools -- Jan. 27 for traditional, Jan. 14 for year-round
- Durham County Schools -- Jan. 23 for traditional, March 27 for year-round
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools -- Jan. 23
For a full list of public and private school closures and delays, check out WRAL.com's closings page.
