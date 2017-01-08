You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Due to treacherous road conditions, multiple schools in the area will remain closed on Monday.

Schools in dozens of North Carolina counties will be closed on Jan. 9, including:

Wake County Schools

Durham County Schools

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Orange County Schools

Edgecombe County Schools

Johnston County Schools

Cumberland County Schools announced that they would operate on a 2-hour delay Monday.

The following schools have already announced make-up days:

Wake County Schools -- Jan. 27 for traditional, Jan. 14 for year-round

Durham County Schools -- Jan. 23 for traditional, March 27 for year-round

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools -- Jan. 23

For a full list of public and private school closures and delays, check out WRAL.com's closings page.