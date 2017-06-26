End of an era: Fuquay-Varina latest to slam the door on school lockers
Posted 2:27 p.m. today
Updated 4:38 p.m. today
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Fuquay-Varina High School is ready to get rid of lockers.
Students say they're no longer cool, and school leaders say they're just taking up space. Out of the 2,250 students at the school, officials say only nine still use lockers
"There's a newfound sort of sense that this isn't the cool thing anymore," Principal John Enns said.
Enns said the trend began when textbooks became digital.
"Technology has played a pretty big role in moving away from a traditional textbook, for example," he said. "So, we’ve got kids that, in some of our classes, we’ve been experimenting are using Kindle devices. So, it’s the new form of literature.”
With fewer textbooks making the rounds, there's no need for storage.
In two years, Fuquay-Varina will begin renovations that will slice the number of lockers in half.
Enns says the school hopes to use the extra space for common areas to allow students to socialize.
"This isn’t something that’s just indigenous to Fuquay-Varina High School," Enns said. "I've got it on pretty good authority that this is starting to become a really common practice around a lot of especially major high schools.”
Millbrook and Knightdale high schools have already downsized their locker space during recent renovations.
Matt Page Jun 26, 5:51 p.m.
......uhhhhh how? lockers are only 10-12 inches deep how are you going to create an area for students to socialize?
Patrick Gentry Jun 26, 5:34 p.m.
The only constant is change, makes sense though that as more textbooks go digital lockers would become more and more obsolete. You would still think that schools would keep them around for students to secure electronics during the school day.
Andrew Stephenson Jun 26, 5:26 p.m.
When I was growing up, backpacks in class were strictly forbidden. Lockers were a necessity because of this, unless you want to literally carry your books by hand from home to each of your classes. I assume that's not how it works around here though.