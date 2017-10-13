School bus, Jeep involved in crash in Apex
Posted 7:57 a.m. today
Updated 55 minutes ago
Wake County, N.C. — No students were on board a school bus when it was involved in a crash with a Jeep on Friday morning in Apex.
A red Jeep with major front-end damage was at the scene off Salem Street. Authorities said the bus was making a left turn onto Interstate 540 from Salem Street when the Jeep crashed into the side of the bus.
Two people from the Jeep were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the bus was not injured.
The Jeep also sideswiped a third vehicle, but the driver was not injured.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
