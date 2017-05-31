You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A school bus carrying 26 students crashed into a wooded area in Cary Wednesday morning after the driver suffered a medical emergency, police said.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m at N.C. Highway 55 and Highfield Avenue.

The bus was on its way to Triangle Math and Science Academy.

None of the students were injured, and the driver was taken to the hospital.