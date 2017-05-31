Local News
School bus crashes into Cary woods after driver has medical emergency; no kids injured
Posted 53 minutes ago
Updated 14 minutes ago
Cary, N.C. — A school bus carrying 26 students crashed into a wooded area in Cary Wednesday morning after the driver suffered a medical emergency, police said.
Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m at N.C. Highway 55 and Highfield Avenue.
The bus was on its way to Triangle Math and Science Academy.
None of the students were injured, and the driver was taken to the hospital.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.