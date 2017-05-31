Local News

School bus crashes into Cary woods after driver has medical emergency; no kids injured

Posted 53 minutes ago
Updated 14 minutes ago

Cary, N.C. — A school bus carrying 26 students crashed into a wooded area in Cary Wednesday morning after the driver suffered a medical emergency, police said.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m at N.C. Highway 55 and Highfield Avenue.

The bus was on its way to Triangle Math and Science Academy.

None of the students were injured, and the driver was taken to the hospital.

School bus crashes into Cary woods after driver has medical emergency; no kids injured

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all