You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/193C3

— One student was injured Thursday when a school bus crashed in Johnston County.

According to Highway Patrol troopers, N.C. Highway 96 was temporarily closed at Godwin Lake Road at about 4:30 p.m.

Johnston County school officials said the crash involved bus 474 from Meadow Elementary School, which had 24 students on board.

One student was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Sky 5 video from the scene showed a white car that also appeared to be involved in the collision. That vehicle sustained significant front-end damage.