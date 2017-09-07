School bus crashes in Benson with 24 students on board
Posted 36 minutes ago
Updated 9 minutes ago
Benson, N.C. — One student was injured Thursday when a school bus crashed in Johnston County.
According to Highway Patrol troopers, N.C. Highway 96 was temporarily closed at Godwin Lake Road at about 4:30 p.m.
Johnston County school officials said the crash involved bus 474 from Meadow Elementary School, which had 24 students on board.
One student was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Sky 5 video from the scene showed a white car that also appeared to be involved in the collision. That vehicle sustained significant front-end damage.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.