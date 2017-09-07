  • Breaking

    Data breach at credit reporting firm Equifax could affect up to 143M people — Equifax Inc., which supplies credit information and other information services, said Thursday that a cybersecurity incident could have potentially affected 143 million consumers in the U.S.

School bus crashes in Benson with 24 students on board

Benson, N.C. — One student was injured Thursday when a school bus crashed in Johnston County.

According to Highway Patrol troopers, N.C. Highway 96 was temporarily closed at Godwin Lake Road at about 4:30 p.m.

Johnston County school officials said the crash involved bus 474 from Meadow Elementary School, which had 24 students on board.

One student was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Sky 5 video from the scene showed a white car that also appeared to be involved in the collision. That vehicle sustained significant front-end damage.

