Image galleries of recent arrests again topped the list on WRAL.com in 2016. Whether looking for a friend or neighbor or simple curiosity, you checked out mug shots almost 100 million times in the year just passed.

As 2016 comes to a close, here's a look at what YOU looked at most. Tap or click each image for more.

A more widespread tragedy – Hurricane Matthew – makes up the second spot on the list. As the storm approached, we saw millions of views to the forecast track, and as it came and went, you shared hundreds of photos to help us tell the story of how your neighborhood was effected.

We started 2016 with a winter storm event, and the possibility for snow drew millions of views in late January.

Gusty thunderstorms in February brought damage to Granville, Vance and parts of Wake counties.

While weather worries always drive views, you also love to check out your neighbors in costume. The annual Homegrown Halloween celebration in Chapel Hill and Krispy Kreme Challenge in Raleigh both prove sources of popular photos.

Rounding out the top 10 visual stories of 2016 are:

The shooting of Akiel Denkins by a Raleigh police officer

A raid of a Hoke County animal shelter

The Clear the Shelters event that found new homes for hundreds of animals

Summer fun photos sent in by our audience

You can always share your photos – of pets, people, weather and newsworthy events – with WRAL by searching "Report It" on WRAL.com or in the WRAL News app!