— Most of central North Carolina started off dry on Sunday, but the chance for a pop-up shower returns in the evening hours, WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss said.

"There could be a stray storm or a pop-up shower that comes along during the early afternoon," he said. "The chance becomes greater from about the Triangle southward."

Late Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but Monday's weather will be similar.

"We could see some fog Monday morning," Moss said. "We have a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon and the chance of storms pops up again in the evening."

Monday's highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s.

The chance for a storm continues into Wednesday with temperatures reaching 90 by mid-week.