— Scattered thunderstorms began popping up Monday night, and rain is expected to continue to impact the area over the next 24 hours.

"Storms are possible overnight, more possible down toward Fayetteville, and temperatures will drop to the upper 60s," WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said. "These storms have prompted flood advisories."

Tuesday's morning commute could include a shower or traffic snarl as the chance for rain picks up across the region.

"Showers and storms are likely for the day tomorrow," Maze said. "Totals between now and Tuesday evening could reach 1.5 to 2 inches. That could cause some urban and small stream flooding."

Temperatures on Tuesday will be cooler, as highs will only reach 72 degrees.

"At sometime on Tuesday we could be put under a flood watch," Maze said.

Current forecasts predict that the showers and thunderstorms will last for days before clearing up just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest.

"Once we get rid of the high on Thursday we see a ridge of high pressure building in which means warm weather for the Memorial Day holiday weekend," Maze said.

