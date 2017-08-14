You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Scattered showers will linger through the day on Monday, but not everyone will get rain.

Morning storms squatted over the Interstate 95 corridor, and another system soaked Greensboro. But much of the Triangle and Fayetteville regions stayed dry.

As the day goes on, though, brief showers could fill in the gaps.

"We don't see a whole lot of that around our area (this morning)," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "Not everybody gets wet. Later this afternoon, (there will be) scattered showers and thunderstorms (around 5 p.m.).

"But again, they are definitely scattered."

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a rising chance of rain and temperatures in the mid-80s.

"Our chance of rain goes up to about 40 percent by early afternoon and stays there on through the evening commute," Gardner said.

Tuesday's weather pattern will mimic Monday's—a higher chance of showers in the afternoon—but the temperature will begin to climb toward 90 degrees.