— A suspect wanted for a murder in Marlboro County, South Carolina, was killed Friday in a shootout with North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, officials said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was spotted in Maxton and chased onto I-95, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's office.

Officials said the suspect was shot dead near mile marker 7.

I-95 was closed near Raynham Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Drivers should avoid the area.