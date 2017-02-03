  • Just In

SC murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers on I-95 near Lumberton

Posted 10:11 a.m. today
Updated 6 minutes ago

A suspect wanted for a murder in Marlboro County, South Carolina, was killed Friday in a shootout with North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, officials said.
The suspect, who was not identified, was spotted in Maxton and chased onto I-95, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's office.

Officials said the suspect was shot dead near mile marker 7.

I-95 was closed near Raynham Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Drivers should avoid the area.

