SC murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers on I-95 near Lumberton
Posted 10:11 a.m. today
Updated 6 minutes ago
Lumberton, N.C. — A suspect wanted for a murder in Marlboro County, South Carolina, was killed Friday in a shootout with North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, officials said.
The suspect, who was not identified, was spotted in Maxton and chased onto I-95, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's office.
Officials said the suspect was shot dead near mile marker 7.
I-95 was closed near Raynham Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Drivers should avoid the area.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.