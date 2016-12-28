SC man launches fundraiser to protect Betty White from 2016
Spartanburg, SC — Following a string of celebrity deaths in 2016, a South Carolina man wants to be a guard for Betty White.
Following the death of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher on Tuesday, a South Carolina man wants to make sure White isn’t next.
Demetrios Hrysikos started a GoFundMe page to pay for him to stand guard over the 94-year-old Golden Girls actress.
He wrote “if she’s ok with it, I will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe ‘til January 1, 2017.”
By Wednesday, Hrysikos had raised $1,800 of his $2,000 goal. He said if White does not want his protection, he will donate the money to a youth theater company in Spartanburg.
