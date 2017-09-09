You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Savannah's usually bustling City Market, a destination spot for many tourists, was quiet Saturday as the Georgia city hunkered down to take a hit from Hurricane Irma.

Local residents like the Smith Family say this effect from the storm is a welcome change.

"With no one down here and things nice and quiet, my family and I are enjoying our time down here to have the city to ourselves," said Lee Smith.

Liz Juneau took advantage of empty streets to take a bike ride with friends.

"We are loving it," she said.

"You appreciate so many things about Savannah, but you're not able to see them sometimes because of all the tourists and the traffic and the cars parked, so we're coming out here enjoying everything."

While they enjoyed their peaceful weekend, Savannahians were also keeping in eye on Irma's track. The damage to Barbuda and other Caribbean islands has proved that this is a storm not to be taken lightly.

"We've prepared our houses as much as we can. The cars are loaded if we have to go, but there's no where to go at this point," said Kim Turner.

Savannah is no longer under a mandatory evacuation order but rather a voluntary one.