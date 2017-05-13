Read More
Read More
Read More
9 NC counties are under alert, including Johnston, Halifax, and Northampton counties. Details
Published: 2017-05-13 06:58:00
Updated: 2017-05-13 07:25:45
Posted 6:58 a.m. today
Updated 43 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Grab an umbrella and jacket if you're headed out Saturday morning for last-minute Mother's Day shopping or to celebrate a college grad's big day.
Saturday began cloudy and cool across the region, and it will stay that way through at least mid-afternoon, WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss said. Don't be surprised if you see a stray sprinkle or shower, either.
"We're expecting lots of clouds today, with perhaps a partly sunny period or two this afternoon," Moss said.
The chance for rain, while never pervasive, will be steady throughout the day on Saturday. Chances will be 30 to 40 percent during the first half of the day and 20 to 30 percent later on. There is a small chance for thunderstorms, but none of them are expected to be severe, Moss said.
Saturday's forecast high is only 66 degrees in Raleigh, well below mid-May averages.
Skies should be clearing in time for baseball at the Durham Bulls' Star Wars Night and an outdoor concert by Future at Coastal Credit Union Music Park.
Gradual clearing continues through Saturday night, with a big warmup for Sunday morning, when both Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have their main graduation ceremonies.
"We'll be much warmer on Sunday, and we could see breezy wind gusts up to 25 mph during the afternoon," Moss said.
Sunday will see bright sun and temperatures reaching 80 degrees by noon. Highs will climb into the mid-80s by the afternoon.
And that is just the beginning of a warm stretch that will feel almost like summer. The weather stays dry and temperatures climb into the 90s by the end of the work week.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.