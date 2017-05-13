You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Grab an umbrella and jacket if you're headed out Saturday morning for last-minute Mother's Day shopping or to celebrate a college grad's big day.

Saturday began cloudy and cool across the region, and it will stay that way through at least mid-afternoon, WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss said. Don't be surprised if you see a stray sprinkle or shower, either.

"We're expecting lots of clouds today, with perhaps a partly sunny period or two this afternoon," Moss said.

The chance for rain, while never pervasive, will be steady throughout the day on Saturday. Chances will be 30 to 40 percent during the first half of the day and 20 to 30 percent later on. There is a small chance for thunderstorms, but none of them are expected to be severe, Moss said.

Saturday's forecast high is only 66 degrees in Raleigh, well below mid-May averages.

Skies should be clearing in time for baseball at the Durham Bulls' Star Wars Night and an outdoor concert by Future at Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

Gradual clearing continues through Saturday night, with a big warmup for Sunday morning, when both Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have their main graduation ceremonies.

"We'll be much warmer on Sunday, and we could see breezy wind gusts up to 25 mph during the afternoon," Moss said.

Sunday will see bright sun and temperatures reaching 80 degrees by noon. Highs will climb into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

And that is just the beginning of a warm stretch that will feel almost like summer. The weather stays dry and temperatures climb into the 90s by the end of the work week.