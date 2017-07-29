You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The showers and storms that passed through central North Carolina Saturday brought noticeably cooler and drier air that will continue to move into the area overnight.

Sunday should be mostly sunny, pleasantly cool, and not nearly as humid as it can be, all thanks to an unusually cool and dry air mass.

Lows should stay in the lower 60s, with some areas north and west of the Triangle dipping into the upper 50s.

"We have a dry start to the day on Sunday," WRAL Meteorologist Nate Johnson said. "We could have a few spotty showers, but as we head through the course of the day, things dry out even more."

Johnson described temperatures Sunday as "almost autumnal."

"It was over 100 degrees exactly a week ago today," Johnson said. "That is a huge difference in the course of a week."

Last Sunday, Raleigh hit 102 degrees, while this Sunday's highs will be capped in the lower 80s.

Johnson said to look forward to beautiful temperatures before the heat kicks back into the 90s on Wednesday.

"But remember the dewpoint will continue to stay low, so it's going to be comfortable," Johnson said.