— Rain is likely to interrupt the holiday weekend on Saturday, but it shouldn't takeover, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "We'll stay a bit unsettled to start the weekend, and an occasional shower or storm is not out of the question," said Moss.

A 30 to 40 percent chance for storms will linger Saturday, but Moss said a repeat of Friday's widespread and intense activity, which affected the Triangle and brought golf ball-size hail to Sanford, Angier, Willow Springs and Fuquay-Varina, is not likely.

"The best chance for storms and showers on Saturday is east of the Triangle," said Moss, adding that the remainder of the long weekend should be bright and dry. Skies on Sunday and Labor Day should be clear and sunny, and rain is not expected to be an issue.

Any rain on Saturday is likely to finish up by the afternoon, according to Moss.

Tracking Hurricane Irma

In the peak of hurricane season, meteorologists are continuing to monitor Hurricane Irma just days after Hurricane Harvey's devastating landfall. Irma is a Category 2 storm that is currently centered far off the coast, moving slightly west toward the states.

Interactive hurricane tracker

"This is a storm we need to watch closely for the next week to see where it will end up," said Moss. "If Irma's effects are felt in the state, it will be in about five days."

"The path is still uncertain," said Moss. "Some models show it heading to south Florida, others show it heading to the north and towards our coast. Hopefully, the storm will track farther north instead, turning up into the Atlantic."